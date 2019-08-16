Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Packers have rushed 9 times for 6 yards.
Ravens have rushed 20 times for 84 yards.
Very explosive off the ball. He's caused a lot of problems for Rodgers in practice. He's definitely flashed some pass rush ability.
No word on Hollman other than he's in the blue tent.
The story of this game is the missed tackling. Really, really bad.
Guys are making contact behind and at the line of scrimmage, but they're not finishing.
Well, it is when he's going up against Bakhtiari and Bulaga, who we know are good players.
Like I said earlier, he just started practicing in the 11 on 11s this week so there hasn't been a lot to see. There's not a lot of work to assess.
Not really. I'll total them up when I watch the repeat.
Don't know what happened to that throw. Looked like it might have been tipped. Boyle had Kumerow over the middle.
Kumerow with a drop on a slant route over the middle. Ball was a little low, but he should have had it.
There's a big play for Lazard. He's building on what he did a week ago.
There's a nice cut by Dexter Williams. That's the kind of run they Packers saw from him at Notre Dame. However this is coming back. Jenkins with a hold.
This is Jenkins' second hold tonight.
Some really inaccurate passing tonight. Or at least it hasn't been pinpoint.
Nice job of hanging in the pocket with the rush bearing down on him. Lazard looked like he was open. Boyle is now 1 of his last 8.
Tim Boyle is 7 of 15 for 53 yards, 55.7 rating.
He got hit on that last one.
Good question. Butler keeps getting closer, but I don't know if he has the momentum to get in. Like you said, they're increasing the number to 10 for the 100th anniversary team, so there are more slots. But he has to get to the finals.
Yikes, did you watch the 49ers-Packers game last year?
Ravens back in control at their own 20.