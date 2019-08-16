Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

I think he's a more complete player. He can cover and he's able to move around. Perry was a darn good player when healthy, but he was never healthy.
Yeah, I haven't seen him with anybody.
Yes, he played sparingly tonight.
I like being at the stadium. I can see the big picture from the press box.
We'll see about that. But I certainly understand your comparison.
He's a long shot. But he did some good things last week and with no one other than Kumerow really doing anything tonight, he's got a chance to move up the ladder a little.
TEs, in my opinion. I think they're OK with Jones and Williams. Dexter Williams needs to come around. I think he's got the talent to do so, but he's got to sow it.
Wouldn't be a bad idea if they could do it for a reasonable price. But the money and the compensation will probably be too high, at least until the trade deadline.
It's a process. He's gotten better, but he's always going to be a pass-catching tight end. Learning how to block is not going to happen overnight.
I think we'll see more of the 1s if Rodgers plays. But look, lots of teams don't play their starters much in the preseason. It's not that big of a deal for the defense, but given this is the first year for the offense, you assume it would help for them to get some time together.
Offensive line now, left to right is Pankey, Madison, Jenkins, Patrick and Light.
Hard to tell if that was Boyle or Williams' fault. Either way, it's a fumble and the Ravens have the ball at the y.
Williams has not had a good week any way you slice it.