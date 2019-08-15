Live game blog: Packers at Baltimore Ravens

He's back. He had an unidentified foot injury. He's been practicing, but they're bringing him back slowly so he doesn't have a setback. I saw he's dressed and in pads, but he might be just going through warm-ups. He told me Tuesday they weren't going to let him play.
I wouldn't panic about back spasms.
Yes, we are. Stay tuned. We should have something before the season starts.
Shepherd needs to have a big game tonight. He's going to be getting some return opportunities and it would greatly help his cause if he does something there. Lazard has to continue to make plays. He's got a tough road given they've got other big receivers with better athletic ability, but who knows?
We was sick at the end of last week, but I keep getting the feeling they're trying to keep him healthy so they can trade him. I don't know that. It could be the sickness. It's just a feeling I've gotten.
Here's the list of players who are out:
Out tonight: WR Trevor Davis QB Aaron Rodgers CB Kevin King S Josh Jones RB Jamaal Williams RB Aaron Jones S Ibraheim Campbell CB Josh Jackson LB Oren Burks FB Danny Vitale FB Malcolm Johnson CB Kabion Ento LB Greg Roberts TE Jace Sternberger DL Fadol Brown
They need to get their work in. Why wouldn't they play a series or two.
No question, I need it. Hopefully, you guys will be able to tell I'm better tonight that I was last week.
Oh, I don't know about that. I think they'll keep three, but I could also see them choosing between Kizer and Boyle and using that other spot for a corner or receiver.
Or cut. He doesn't seem to have a prominent role on defense or special teams.
Ficken is going to kickoff for the Packers.
Touchback for Ficken. Ravens will start on the 20. Let's see Lamar Jackson-led offense.
This is your starting defense other than Burks and King. Darnell Savage is on the field with Adrian Amost at safety.
Very iffy. It's taking him a while to get it back after being out of football year.